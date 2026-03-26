<p>Davangere: Attempts made by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Salim Ahmed and MLA Rizwan Arshad to convince <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>rebel candidate Sadiq Pailwan to withdraw his nomination papers for the Davanagere South Assembly constituency byelection failed on Thursday.</p><p>The deadline to withdraw nominations ended at 3 pm. </p><p>Pailwan's supporters raised "go back" slogans when the Congress delegation approached the candidate who was holding a meeting in the backyard of his house. </p><p>The delegation held a closed-door meeting with Pailwan and tried to convince him to withdraw his nomination. The delegation left at 2.50 pm saying that the time for withdrawal of nominations was over. "Sadiq Pailwan is with the party. We are looking for an alternative," the Congress leaders said.</p>.I am pained by it but have to respect party's decision: KPCC Minority Wing President on no ticket to Muslim for Davangere bypolls.<p>As soon as they got information that a delegation led by Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan would come for talks, Pailwan’s supporters gathered near his house. At 12 noon, local Congress leaders rushed to his house. By the time the delegation led by Ahmed and Arshad, who were coming from Bengaluru, reached his home, it was 2.45 pm. </p><p>"Sadiq Pailwan is a member of the Congress family. He is hurt by some issues. Due to lack of time, it was not possible for him to withdraw his nomination... We will take all disgruntled youth into confidence," Arshad, MLA, told reporters.</p><p>"Such anger is normal when the ticket is denied. We have had a round of talks with Pailwan. It took time for us to reach Davangere. We will take him into confidence in the coming days. I am confident that he will become a strength for the Congress," Ahmed told reporters.</p>