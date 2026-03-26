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Davanagere South byelection: Congress fails to convince Sadiq Pailwan to withdraw nomination papers

Party delegation faces 'go back' slogans when it arrived for talks
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 11:10 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 11:10 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDavangere

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