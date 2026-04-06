<p>Davangere: Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> asked voters of Davangere South assembly constituency to be aware that Shamanur family is eradicating democracy through money power.</p><p>Speaking to media people at GMIT guest house, on Monday, he said Shamanur had served as MLA till his last breath. "His son S S Mallikarjun is serving as MLA, minister, his wife Prabha Mallikarjun is MP. Now, their son Samarth is facing the bypolls from Davangere South. Suppose, he wins, Congress party worker would not get ticket for another four decades. Are not there able candidate in Congress party?" he questioned.</p><p>He said, "They (Shamanur) have money earned though business and also corruption. They are using it to eradicate democracy here. So I ask voters to think carefully before casting vote. Centralisation of power in a single family is a threat to democracy. So, Congress has lost its hold in the country. As of now, it is governing only three states in the country."</p>.Davanagere byelection | BJP believes in Godse Hindutva, but Congress in Gandhi Hindutva: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Likening Shamanur family to Sonia Gandhi family, he said Sonia Gandhi is member of Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyank Gandhi are also members of Lok Sabha. </p><p>"Now, Priyank Gandhi is seeking Lok Sabha seat for her son. Similarly, the father is a minister, the mother is MP and now the son is facing the MLA bypolls. Does one family need all political positions? Is not there any able candidate in Congress party?" he questioned.</p><p>He also said that dynastic politics, minority appeasement and corruption are the reasons for the collapse of Congress in the state. Besides, the constituency had not witnessed development in the last 23 years. </p><p>Smart city workers were implemented when G M Siddeshwara was MP and development works had been implemented when B S Yediyurappa was the chief minister, he claimed.</p>