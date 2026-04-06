Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Davanagere South: Shamanur family eradicating democracy through money power, says Pralhad Joshi

He also said that dynastic politics, minority appeasement and corruption are the reasons for the collapse of Congress in the state.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsPralhad JoshiDavanagere

Follow us on :

Follow Us