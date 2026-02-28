<p>Davangere: The Davangere police have succeeded in arresting a man wanted in an assault case 41 years after the commission of the offence.</p>.<p>The arrested has been identified as Hanumanthappa (82), a resident of Haluvarthi in Davangere taluk.</p>.<p>He was produced in the court and remanded in judicial custody.</p>.Mangaluru: Man absconding for 13 years in assault case arrested.<p><strong>Land dispute</strong></p>.<p>Hanumanthappa was accused of attacking a woman over a land dispute.</p>.<p>The police had filed a charge sheet to the court in the case.</p>.<p>However, Hanumanthappa did not appear before the court for hearing and the case was included in the the list of unsolved cases in 1989.</p>.<p><strong>Team formed</strong></p>.<p>On the instructions of Superintendent of Police H T Shekhar, a team led by Inspector Annaiah K T was formed to trace the accused. After a search the police found the accused in Halekallu village in the taluk.</p>.<p>It is confirmed that two more accused in the case have died, the police said.</p>