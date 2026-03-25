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Davangere: DC warns against spreading rumours on shortage of fuel

'There is no shortage of fuel including cooking gas, petrol and diesel in the district.'
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLPGPetrol

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