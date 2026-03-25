<p>Davangere: Deputy Commissioner GM Gangadhara Swamy warned that strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours about shortage of fuel including cooking gas cylinders in the district.</p><p>Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he claimed that there is no shortage of fuel including cooking gas, petrol and diesel in the district. People need not panic over this and book cylinders in advance . Commercial cylinders are also being supplied now, he said.</p>.'No change, avoid panic buying': Govt dismisses reports of 35-day waiting period for LPG refill .<p>He explained that the supply of commercial cylinders was disrupted initially as a result of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. "Now, this problem has been resolved and sufficient fuel is being supplied. Strict action will be taken if rumors are spread on social media in this regard."</p><p><strong>Bookings increase five times</strong></p><p>He also stated that there are 41 gas agencies of government-owned Hindustan Petroleum (HP), Bharat and Indane Oil Company (IOC) in the district. Before the war, an average of 9,546 cooking gas cylinders were being booked daily. Out of this, 9,427 cylinders were being delivered to the households of the customers every day. The service was provided within 24 hours of booking, he said.</p><p>He noted that the booking of cooking gas increased to an average of 46,345 per day after the war. "The fact that the booking has increased five times shows the anxiety of the people. Even now, an average of 9,566 cylinders are being distributed to the customers every day. There has been no problem with cooking gas for domestic use in the district so far," he clarified.</p>