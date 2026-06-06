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Homeindiakarnataka

Davangere: FIR filed over alleged fake audio clip involving Zameer Ahmed Khan

In his complaint, Siraj alleged that the audio clip being circulated on social media is fabricated and part of a political conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the image of both him and Khan.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 01:44 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 01:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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