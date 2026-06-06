Davangere: FIR filed over alleged fake audio clip involving Zameer Ahmed Khan

<p>Davangere: The Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police have registered an FIR following a complaint by former KPCC Minority Wing vice-president Mohammad Siraj regarding an alleged audio clip purportedly featuring a conversation between him and former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.</p>.<p>In his complaint, Siraj alleged that the audio clip being circulated on social media is fabricated and part of a political conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the image of both him and Khan.</p>.<p>The clip allegedly contains a conversation in which Khan is purportedly heard asking Siraj to ensure that Muslim voters support the SDPI during the Davangere South Assembly by-election held in April this year.</p>.<p>Siraj, who was recently expelled from the Congress party over alleged anti-party activities, maintained that the audio was fake and had been deliberately circulated to mislead the public. He urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.</p>.<p>Police said a preliminary inquiry was carried out based on the complaint and an FIR has been registered. Further investigation is under way.</p>