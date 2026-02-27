<p>Davangere: The rural police have succeeded in arresting the accused, who had been absconding for 41 years after attacking a woman with deadly weapons.</p><p>Hanumanthappa (82), native of Haluvarthi in the taluk, has been <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arrest">arrested</a>. The accused has been produced before a judge and has been remanded in judicial custody.</p>.Odisha woman raped twice in a day, dies after being thrown off four-storey building; two held.<p>The accused had attacked a woman with deadly weapons during a dispute over land. The police, who investigated the case, had submitted a chargesheet to the court. The police had included the case against the accused, who did not appear for the hearing, in the list of unsolved cases in 1989.</p><p>On the instructions of Superintendent of Police HT Shekhar, a team led by Inspector Annaiah KT was formed to find the accused. The police, who started the investigation, found the accused in Halekallu village in the taluk. It is confirmed that two more accused related to the case have died, the police said.</p>