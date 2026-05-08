<p>Davanagere: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">KSRTC</a> bus overturned on Friday near Marabanahalli in Channagiri taluk on Friday, killing a college student and about 30 passengers. </p><p>The deceased student was identified as Darshan (21) of Kundur village in Honnali taluk. </p><p>The condition of seven injured is critical and are undergoing treatment in a general hospital at Basavapatna.</p>.15 passengers sustain minor injuries after KSRTC bus overturns in Karnataka's Chitradurga district.<p>The incident took place as the driver lost control and balance when axle of the bus going from Davangere to Basavapatna broke. The bus was completely damaged in the horrific accident. Most of the injured passengers are students and women.</p><p>Locals and police rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The injured were rushed to Basavapatna Government Hospital and Davangere District Hospital via ambulances and private vehicles.</p>