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Davangere: One killed, 30 injured as KRSTC bus overturns

The condition of seven injured is critical and are undergoing treatment in a general hospital at Basavapatna.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 08:45 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 08:45 IST
KSRTCAccidentKarntaka NewsDavanagere

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