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Homeindiakarnataka

Davangere police arrest 20-year old terror suspect linked to Pakistan

Information related to terrorist activities was found on the WhatsApp of the suspect. Sources explained that he had been in contact with many people in Pakistan.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 13:10 IST
Karnataka NewsPakistanKarnatakaPoliceArrestDavangere

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