Davangere police arrest 20-year old terror suspect linked to Pakistan

<p>Davangere: Davangere Police, on Tuesday, arrested a 20-year-old suspect linked to terrorist organisation in Pakistan and was handed over to Tumkur police.</p><p>According to police, Suhail (20) from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, working as a painter in a factory in Harihar taluk was the suspect. The operation was carried out based on a tip-off given by the terror suspect arrested in Tumkur on June 4.</p>.Retired teacher donates Rs 10 lakh to soldiers’ welfare in Karnataka's Davangere.<p>On the instructions of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the district police conducted an operation in the wee hours of June 23 and arrested the suspect. After completing the preliminary interrogation, he was handed over to the Tumkur police, sources said.</p><p>Information related to terrorist activities was found on the WhatsApp of the suspect. Sources explained that he had been in contact with many people in Pakistan.</p>