Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Davangere: Shakti Scheme underused as women prefer shared autos

Commuters said the key factor influencing their choice is time convenience.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 18:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2026, 18:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDavangere

Follow us on :

Follow Us