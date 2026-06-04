Davangere: Shakti Scheme underused as women prefer shared autos

<p>Davangere: Even as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operates more than 50 buses daily in and around the city, many women continue to prefer autorickshaws over availing benefits under the state’s Shakti Scheme.</p>.<p>Commuters said the key factor influencing their choice is time convenience. While city buses are economical, they often involve a waiting time of 10 to 15 minutes, whereas shared autorickshaws are readily available and allow quicker travel. Many women admitted that autorickshaw rides are less comfortable compared to buses, but said the ease of availability and shorter travel time make them a preferred option, especially during daily commutes.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Renuka, a Ramanagar resident, said she relies on both modes of transport depending on availability. “I commute daily from home to the city. If I get a city bus on time, I board it. Otherwise, I travel by shared autorickshaws. I pay between Rs 10 and Rs 20 in shared autorickshaws, but I don’t have to wait long. I take shared autos where fare is fixed per person and does not exceed Rs 20,” she said.</p>.<p><strong>Dropping at doorstep</strong></p>.<p>KSRTC official Fakruddin told DH that one of the key reasons for the preference is accessibility and reduced waiting time.</p>.<p>“People are not willing to wait even for 10 minutes. Besides, autorickshaws enter residential areas in many parts of the city and drop passengers near their doorsteps. This is one of the main reasons women prefer shared autorickshaws over city buses,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that over 50 buses are operating on a daily basis, covering areas within a 15-km radius. He cited the example of the route between Davangere Railway Station and Davangere University campus at Tholahunase, which is about 15 km.</p>.<p>Fakruddin, who drives an autorickshaw, told <span class="italic">DH</span> that people of all age groups hire shared autos as they are easily available in the city. Women prefer autos as they can alight at any place they wish, unlike city buses. They find it more convenient and easier to commute, he added.</p>.<p>He added that the frequency of shared autorickshaws remains higher compared to city bus services, further influencing commuter preference.</p>