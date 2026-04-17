<p>New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Friday asserted that the Davangere South Assembly seat does not belong to any particular community, including the Muslim community. </p><p>He credited the late Minister Shyamanur Shivashankarappa with nurturing and protecting the constituency as a traditional Congress bastion.</p><p>Acknowledging that the Muslim community has a sizable population in the segment and had sought a ticket for one of its leaders, Shivakumar said there was nothing wrong in their demand.</p><p> “After discussions with prominent Muslim leaders and with their consent, the Congress party has decided to field Samarth Shyamanur as its candidate for the bypoll,” he told reporters here. </p>.Don’t take minorities for granted: Liberal group warns Congress.<p>Responding to questions about discontent among Muslims over disciplinary action taken against some community leaders for anti-party activities in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/davangere">Davangere</a> South segment bypoll, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Congress government had extended maximum benefits to the Muslim community during its rule.</p><p>He also dismissed allegations of the party targeting Muslim leaders, stating that the Congress has never targeted any particular community.</p><p>On speculation about the possible resignation of Minorities Affairs Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Shivakumar said, “I don’t know. I only read about it in the newspapers.”</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah fires Naseer Ahmed as political secretary amid Davangere South bypoll 'sabotage' row.<p>When asked why he left the Cabinet meeting midway at Bengaluru on Thursday, he clarified: “The Davangere South Assembly bypoll issue was not discussed in the Cabinet. I left early as I had some urgent work to attend to.”</p><p>Reacting to the conviction of Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, Shivakumar expressed confidence in the judiciary. “I hope he will get justice from the judiciary. I too have faced cases and received justice. The BJP has hatched a conspiracy to politically finish <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vinay-kulkarni">Vinay Kulkarni</a>,” he alleged. </p>