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Davangere South Assembly seat does not belong to any particular community: D K Shivakumar

Acknowledging that the Muslim community has a sizable population in the segment and had sought a ticket for one of its leaders, Shivakumar said there was nothing wrong in their demand.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 17:03 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarDavangere

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