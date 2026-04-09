<p>The Davangere South and Bagalkot Legislative Assembly constituencies will vote in the byelections necessitated by the demise of Congress MLAs Shamanur Shivashankarappa and H Y Meti, respectively, on Thursday.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, polling staff and security personnel started arriving at the mustering centre at DRR school on PB road in Davangere since morning. </p>.<p>They were informed about the polling stations assigned to them. Returning officer Santosh Kumar distributed the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other election material to the poll staff. </p>.Karnataka High Court upholds 'Leave India Notice' to US national for breach of visa conditions.<p>The officials received the control unit, ballot unit, VVPAT, a copy of the electoral list, agent appointment form and other documents.</p>.<p>After 3 pm, the election officers and staff boarded vehicles bound for their respective polling stations along with security personnel.</p>.<p>Officials from various departments, teachers, police and central armed police force (CAPF) personnel have been deployed for the bypoll duty. </p>.<p>A PRO (polling station presiding officer), assistant PRO, two polling officers, 'D' group personnel, CAPF personnel and booth-level officers have been assigned for each polling booth. A total of 284 polling booths have been set up (one for 800 to 1,200 votes). The voting is from 7 am to 6 pm. </p>.<p>There are a total of 2,31,072 voters here, including 1,13,339 male, 1,17,690 female and 43 third gender voters. Congress candidate Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjun and BJP nominee Srinivas T Dasakariappa are not voters in the constituency. </p>