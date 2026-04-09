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Davangere South, Bagalkot all set for byelections on April 9

Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 21:18 IST
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Personnel deputed for byelection duty board buses to their respective polling stations in Davangere on Wednesday. 
Personnel deputed for byelection duty board buses to their respective polling stations in Davangere on Wednesday. 
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Published 08 April 2026, 21:18 IST
Karnataka NewsBagalkotDavangereBypoll

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