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Davangere South bypoll | 'Didn’t expect SDPI to get so many votes, big setback for us': Shivakumar

Meanwhile, SDPI state president Abdul Majeed charged that there was a 'tacit understanding' between Congress and BJP.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 15:53 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 15:53 IST
India NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarDavangereSDPIBypolls

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