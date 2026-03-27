Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Day after MLAs demand VIP tickets for IPL, KSCA chief Venkatesh Prasad meets CM Siddaramaiah & his deputy DKS

Kashappanavar urged the Speaker to ensure that MLAs are given tickets for the March 28 IPL opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 11:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar (R) and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar (R) and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (L) and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (L) and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad.

Credit: 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 11:22 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaIPLD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahKSCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us