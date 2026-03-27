Day after MLAs demand VIP tickets for IPL, KSCA chief Venkatesh Prasad meets CM Siddaramaiah & his deputy DKS

<p>Former Indian cricketer and President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksca">KSCA</a>) Venkatesh Prasad on Friday met <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>. </p><p>Prasad also met other MLAs after the issue was raised by Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka during a debate on Bengaluru development in the Assembly.</p><p>Shivakumar had said that he <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/im-on-that-job-today-will-speak-to-ksca-officials-says-shivakumar-on-karnataka-mlas-demand-for-ipl-tickets-3946380">will contact the KSCA authorities</a> regarding tickets and seating arrangements for MLAs during IPL matches at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chinnaswamy-stadium">Chinnaswamy Stadium</a>.</p><p>On Thursday, legislators had raised the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/im-on-that-job-today-will-speak-to-ksca-officials-says-shivakumar-on-karnataka-mlas-demand-for-ipl-tickets-3946380">issue of improper ticketing</a> and accommodation facilities for them at Bengaluru's premier venue for IPL 2026.</p>.<p>Speaker U T Khader had asked the government to ensure that every MLA receives four VIP tickets at the stadium during matches, after the issue was raised in the Assembly on Thursday.</p><p>The members had alleged they were treated with "disrespect" by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), which manages the venue.</p><p>Khader had on Thursday issued the direction to the government after several MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka from the BJP, claimed they were given just one ticket and not provided proper seating facilities during matches. </p><p>Some members also demanded a separate lounge for legislators at the stadium.</p><p>The Speaker asked the government to ensure that every lawmaker gets four premium tickets at the Chinnaswamy stadium on match days after members across parties slammed the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for disrespecting them.</p>.<p>Hungund Congress MLA Vijayananada Kashappanavar demanded five tickets per lawmaker.</p><p>Kashappanavar urged the Speaker to ensure that MLAs are given tickets for the March 28 IPL opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.</p><p>He also demanded separate seating arrangements for lawmakers. “We are VIPs. We can’t go in the queue. Last time, we stood in a queue and they sent us to a gallery with the public. That can’t happen,” he said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/we-cant-stand-in-queue-mlas-demand-vip-tickets-for-ipl-matches-at-chinnaswamy-speaker-says-give-them-4-each-3945306">LoP Ashoka questioned</a> why the KSCA has a liquor (excise) licence. “They have permission for cricket. Why have you given them an excise licence? If you tighten this, they’ll shut up and fall in line,” he said.</p><p>Belgaum Dakshin BJP MLA Abhay Patil sought an investigation into sale of tickets. “They sell tickets in black. But we (MLAs) don’t get tickets even if we want to pay,” he said.</p><p><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p>