Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Day after resigning as Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi, Sonia in Delhi; cabinet reshuffle in focus

The meeting is crucial for Siddaramaiah to discuss his future course with the Congress leadership, after having already declined a Rajya Sabha seat.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 05:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 05:13 IST
Karnataka NewsRahul GandhiKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us