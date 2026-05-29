<p>A day after resigning as the chief minister of Karnataka, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>met <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> and Sonia Gandhi on Friday morning at their residence in Delhi. He was accompanied by his son Yathindra. </p><p>The meeting is crucial for Siddaramaiah to discuss his future course with the Congress leadership, after having already declined a Rajya Sabha seat.</p><p>The Congress leadert made it clear after announcing his resignation that he wants to stay in state politics and is not keen on a central role, which the party high command suggested to him.</p>.<p>Sources said Siddaramaiah is expected to thank Sonia Gandhi for giving him the opportunity to head the southern state after he switched sides from the JD(S) and joined the Congress in 2006.</p>.Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepts Siddaramaiah’s resignation as Karnataka CM.<p>Siddaramaiah is also likely to seek a berth for his son and loyalists in the new Karnataka Cabinet, including the post of deputy chief minister, the sources said.</p>.<p>He would also discuss matters with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting the Gandhis.</p>.<p>Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala was present during Siddaramaiah's meeting with the Gandhis.</p>.<p>Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation as the chief minister.</p>.<p>According to the sources, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is likely to take over as the chief minister of Karnataka, will separately hold discussions on government formation with Congress general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal.</p>.<p>The Congress will also work on reorganising the party organisation in Karnataka for which discussions will be held on Friday, the sources said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>