Days after Karnataka drops stadium project plan on KSIC land, officials await formal govt order on same

<p>Mysuru: Even as Sericulture Minister K Venkatesh announced the state <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-govt-drops-plan-to-build-stadium-on-ksic-land-amid-protest-3925092">government's decision to drop the 5 acre land</a> of T Narsipur KSIC raw silk reeling unit for the proposed stadium during the Assembly Session on Monday, KSIC officials are awaiting a formal government order. They are even awaiting for the transfer of the land records from the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) to the KSIC. </p><p>KSIC MD Zehera Naseem and T Narsipur unit GM S K Manjula informed that they have written a letter in this regard to Sericulture department Secretary R Girish. Girish informed that they are in the process of getting it done. </p><p>Officials at the T Narsipur KSIC unit started the installation of two-200 ends automatic reeling machines on Thursday. With the completion of the installation, by April end, they will process additional 650 kg cocoons per day. The production of raw silk yarn will increase by 100 kg per day and 30,000 kg per year, according to Manjula. </p><p>She informed that the unit which had semi automatic 72-basen Korea Bio Voltine Cocoon silk machine, produced 30,000 kg silk yarn per year till 2016-17. They installed an additional two-automatic 200-ends (total 400-ends) BVC silk machines in 2017. </p> <p>At present, they purchase about 2,000 kg of cocoons per day, mainly at Sidllaghatta, Ramanagar and Kollegal. The raw silk yarn reeling unit, spread over 12.32acre at T Narsipur, processes this to 250 to 300 kg silk yarn per day. Now, they produce 25,000 kg MVC Silk and 30,000 kg BVC Silk per year.</p><p>With this, the raw silk yarn produced in T Narsipur unit, the silk weaving units in Channapatna and Mysuru with 319 looms, produce 400 Mysore silk sarees per day. </p><p>At T Narsipur, they started a tender process for installation of 3 lakh litre per day Effluent Treatment Plant on 1.5 acre land. They have consulted officials of the Forest and Horticulture departments to enhance the green cover by planting 500 more trees on three acre of land. They are planning to enhance the beauty of premises, with landscaping, said Manjula. </p><p>MD Zehera Naseem said, "The net profit (after tax) of KSIC has tripled from Rs 31.64 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 96 crore in 2024-25. "The production of sarees has doubled from 280 sarees to 400 sarees per day with an increase in looms from 189 to 319, as we added 90 looms in the past five years. The rate has gone up by 15% in the past two years due to a rise in gold and silver price as its Zari thread has 65% silver and 0.65% gold and it is certified by Silk Mark Organization of India. Yet the KSIC has a demand for 600 more sarees and we are adding 20 more looms in Channapatna to produce 60 more sarees per day," she said.</p>