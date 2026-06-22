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Homeindiakarnataka

Days after sewage plant accident in Bengaluru's Varthur, worker remains untraced    

Police said the company allegedly ignored the BWSSB safety norms and safeguards while carrying out the work and should be booked for criminal negligence.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 22:42 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 22:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newssewage treatment plantsVarthur

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