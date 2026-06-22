Days after sewage plant accident in Bengaluru's Varthur, worker remains untraced    

<p>Bengaluru: Rescue teams continued searching for a sanitation worker feared dead after he fell into a sewage treatment plant at a BWSSB facility in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/varthur">Varthur</a>, officials said.</p>.<p>The missing worker was identified as 27-year-old Brijesh Kumar from Bihar.</p>.<p>Kumar and two coworkers fell into the wet well at the plant near Balagere Road between 5 pm and 6 pm on June 18.</p>.<p>While Kumar and supervising engineer Agilan Mohan were swept away by wastewater, the third worker, Karthik, managed to escape. Mohan's body was recovered in the early hours of June 20, while Kumar remains missing. </p>.Engineer’s body recovered from Varthur sewage plant in Bengaluru.<p>Kumar was standing on the small steps inside the well when he slipped. Mohan, who was supervising the work and holding on to Kumar’s belt, also fell in.</p>.<p>Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services are continuing the search operation.</p>.<p><strong>FIR against firm</strong> </p>.<p>Varthur police have registered a case against Vatech Wabag Ltd, a private company, for acts endangering life or personal safety following a complaint filed by Santosh Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer, BWSSB.</p>.<p>The FIR stated that the Chennai-based company had a five-year contract to operate and maintain the plant. Work was underway at the rear gate of the wet well's coarse screen when the incident occurred.</p>.AI tools at sewage plant helps cut down power consumption by 25%: BWSSB.<p>Police said the company allegedly ignored the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">BWSSB</a> safety norms and safeguards while carrying out the work and should be booked for criminal negligence.</p>.<p>"We have issued a notice to the company. Rescue efforts will continue for now, and further course of investigation will take place as per the complaint," a police officer said.</p>.<p>The BWSSB had constituted a panel of three senior officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. </p>