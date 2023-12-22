DBT on Jan 12 for 5.29 lakh beneficiaries of ‘Yuva Nidhi’

Bengaluru: The Congress government will launch its fifth guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’ at Shivamogga on January 12, Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said on Thursday.
Registration for Yuva Nidhi - the unemployment allowance scheme - will begin from December 26. The allowance will be credited to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti on January 12 at a public event in Shivamogga.
Financial assistance to unemployed youth will be based on their self-declaration. Beneficiaries should submit a self-declaration every month. Once they get a job, the benefit will be withdrawn.
Scheme based on trust
When asked about the government’s methodology to trace frauds, Patil said the government is launching the scheme based on trust. “We know that it would be difficult to trace bogus applicants. This is based more on the trust we have in our youngsters,” said the minister.
The minister even said that there will be 5% random checking. “Since 100% physical verification is not possible, we’ll go for 5% random checks,” he said.
In case of a fraud, the government will withdraw the amount paid to the candidate and also initiate legal action, Patil said.
To ensure the scheme is reaching real beneficiaries, the government will utilize data from Income Tax, GST, higher education portal, ESI and PF.
Rs 250 crore
The government has identified around 5.29 lakh graduates and diploma holders who have passed out during the academic year 2022-2023 to be eligible to apply under the scheme that is estimated to cost about Rs 250 crore during this financial year and Rs 1,250 crore the next year and Rs 2,500 crore during the third year. About 4.81 lakh graduates and 48,100 diploma holders graduated in the 2022-23 academic year.
The scheme entitles monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders for two years.
Those who are domiciles of Karnataka and have studied a minimum of six years are eligible. Candidates who are self-employed, pursuing higher education and those employed in government/government-aided institutions and private sector are not eligible.
Candidates’ registration
Eligible candidates can register on the Seva Sindhu portal, at Grama One, Karnataka One, Bengaluru One and Bapuji Seva Kendras. Documents required for registration are SSLC and PUC marks cards, ration card and employment registration card.