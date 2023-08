A Dalit colony in Chitradurga, five people have already lost their lives since August 1st after consuming contaminated water.

Almost a month later, even today people in Kavadigarahatti and nearby areas are still enduring the crisis. People don’t trust the water they consume here.

So, what caused the contamination? What is the administration doing now? Is it just trying to pacify the situation or mulling a long term solution?