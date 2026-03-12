Menu
Death of coffee grower due to wild elephant attack triggers protest in Karnataka's Siddapur

Following the death of Ganapathi representatives of various organisations and local residents staged a protest in front of Siddapur Community Health Centre's mortuary.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 18:52 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 18:52 IST
