<p>Siddapur: A 49 year-old coffee grower was trampled to death by a wild elephant at his coffee plantation in Guhya village near Siddapur on Thursday.</p><p>The coffee grower was identified as Chaurira Ganapathi (49), a resident of High school road in Guhya village. Eyewitness told police that Ganapathi had gone to his coffee plantation around 11 am. Suddenly the elephant attacked him. Ganapathi while trying to flee from the elephant fell on the ground. The elephant trampled him to death. The plantation supervisor Naushad narrowly escaped from the attack. Officials from Forest Department including Virajpet Range Forest Officer (RFO) Shivaram visited the spot. Ganapathi was unmarried and was also employed in a private company.</p>.Elephant attack case | 29 booked for blocking road, pelting stones during protest in Chikkamagaluru.<p><strong>Protest by public and organisations</strong></p><p>Following the death of Ganapathi representatives of various organisations and local residents staged a protest in front of Siddapur Community Health Centre's mortuary. The protestors expressed anger over the increasing number of deaths caused by wild elephant attacks in the district. They raised slogans against the Forest department officials and warned that they would not take the body until the DCF visited the spot.</p><p>Chief Conservator of Forests Sonali Vrishti reached the spot and held discussions with the protesters. The protesters demanded an explanation regarding the steps taken by the Forest Department. The protestors recollected that five people had lost their lives in wild elephant attacks in the district. Sonali informed that solar fencing is being installed and that operations are underway to drive wild elephants back into the forests.</p><p>Protestors however opposed Sonali and argued that driving elephants back into the forest had not solved the problem and had lead to further losses. They alleged that even in areas like Valnur, where solar fencing has been installed, elephants continued to cross the fence due to unscientific implementation of the project. </p><p>DYSP Suraj who rushed to the spot was informed that innocent people were dying due to the negligence of forest officials, and demanded that a case be registered against them. The situation at the site turned tense as protesters warned of staging a road blockade. Later, Sonali assured the protesters that the elephant responsible for the attack would be captured, and railway barricades would be installed to prevent elephants from straying into human settlements.</p>.33-year-old woman killed in elephant attack in Chikkamagaluru.<p>She also announced that a special officer would be appointed for Ammathi hobli. The department would urge the government to release a compensation of Rs one crore to the deceased’s family and that a meeting would be held with the Forest Minister to address the issue. Following these assurances, the protest was withdrawn. District Congress President Dharmaja Uthappa, former MLAs Appachu Ranjan and K G Bopaiah, BJP District President Napanda Ravi Kalappa among others were also present.</p><p><strong>Complaint filed against officials</strong></p><p>Karnataka State Farmers’ Association and Workers’ Federation filed a complaint alleging that the death occurred due to the negligence of forest officials complaint at Siddapur Police Station. The complaint sought action against CCF Sonali Vrishti, ACF officials and the RFOs of Virajpet and Thithimathi.</p><p><strong>Operation to capture the elephant</strong></p><p>Officials said an operation will be launched on Friday to capture the elephant responsible for the attack. Residents, plantation workers, and school children in Guhya, Kudugadde, and areas near the High School have been urged to remain cautious.</p>