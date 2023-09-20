Death of leopard cubs: Minister to visit Bannerghatta Biological Park to assess situation

The deaths of seven leopard cubs and 13 deer in Bannerghatta Biological Park has prompted Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre to take up a review of the situation at the BBP and advise precautionary measures in zoos in the state.

The minister's office said Khandre will visit BBP on Thursday to take stock of the situation.

"The minister expressed concern over the feline panleukopenia infection that claimed the life of seven leopard cubs, including an 8-month old cub that was vaccinated recently," the statement said.

Meanwhile, 13 of the about 40 deer shifted from St John's hospital to BBP have died due to complications arising from the gastrointestinal infections. "The health of deer has become a matter of concern. The reason for the infection is being ascertained," an official said.