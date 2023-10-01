Death threat to ministers, seer, writers through anonymous letters in Karnataka

Nishkal Mantap Mutt of Bailur in Kittur taluk of the district has received an anonymous letter threatening to murder seer Nijagunananda Swami, Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge and Dinesh Gundu Rao along with some writers and actors.
Earlier, the Mutt had received a similar letter on August 8, wherein the seer was threatened and a complaint had been filed with the Kittur police. Another letter was received on September 20. But in the current letter, the names of three ministers, 10 writers and two actors have been written along with the seer.
The names of writers Devanur Mahadev, Bargur Ramchandrappa, S G Siddaramaiah, K Marulasiddappa, Bhaskar Prasad, Prof K S Bhagwan, Prof Mahesh Chandra Guru, B T Lalita Nayak, B L Venu, Dwarkanath, actors Chetan and Prakash Raj have figured in the handwritten letter.
The person, who has written the letter, has posed questions like why do they not speak against Muslims and Pakistan; say that terror activities are wrong and do not question those advocating Pakistan.
The seer has been warned that the letter be considered as a love letter or a death letter as “we are not joking. Acts of sin committed will bring him death.”
He has been termed as anti-Hindu who has been abusing Hindu deities and is in the last stage of his life and none can protect him, the letter read.