Death threat to Salman Khan: Rajasthan man held in Haveri

The accused, identified as Bhikha Ram, also known as Vikram, is a resident of Jalore in Rajasthan.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 01:09 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 01:09 IST
Salman KhanKarnataka Newshaveri

