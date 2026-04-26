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Decca Herald-Prajavani Citizen Connect kicks off, suggestions pour in

Srinivas Rao of Thanisandra shared a ground-level account of what administrative expansion has not helped. His area was among the 110 villages added to the erstwhile BBMP.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 01:36 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 01:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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