<p>Bengaluru: Citizens and RWA representatives from across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> gathered on Saturday for the first DH-PV Citizen Connect meeting, raising a wide range of concerns from crumbling infrastructure and illegal buildings to vanishing trees and delayed civic body <br>polls. </p>.<p>“Bengaluru used to be a nice city to live in about 20-30 years ago,” K N Tilak Kumar, Joint Managing Director of The Printers (Mysore) Ltd, which publishes Deccan Herald and Prajavani, said in his welcome address. “Now, it has grown big and unlivable. Planning has taken a backstage. There is garbage everywhere,” he said, adding the new initative hopes to build a bridge between citizens and authorities. </p>.<p>During the interactive session, BV Lalithamba from HSR Layout called for the revival of ward committee meetings, arguing that decentralisation could address many of the problems residents face daily. “It has become hard to meet officials. And when we do meet them, they point to a lack of men, machinery and money,” she said. </p>.<p>Srinivas Rao of Thanisandra shared a ground-level account of what administrative expansion has not helped. His area was among the 110 villages added to the erstwhile BBMP.</p>.<p>“Thanisandra continues to resemble a 110th village,” he said, adding that the area does not have basic infrastructure including footpaths. “Cauvery water has finally come but there is no underground drainage system.” </p>.<p>Sathish Jadhav of BTM Layout drew attention to the unchecked spread of paying guest accommodations in buildings approved solely for residential use.</p>.<p>“PGs must obtain approvals under hostels but they are coming up in buildings that are supposed to be houses. It is becoming a nuisance with each building housing more number of residents that the local infrastructure is unable to handle,” he said. </p>.<p>V Ramprasad, co-founder of Friends of Lakes, warned that while lakes are being rejuvenated, the work is not being approached as flood mitigation. </p>.Bengaluru: Waste woes, unauthorised constructions dominate public meet.<p><strong>Plea for trees</strong></p>.<p>Retired teacher Alexander James made a passionate plea for Bengaluru’s trees. “Different agencies are on a rampage against trees. We need to protect them and bring back the glory of Bengaluru,” he said. </p>.<p>While some residents called for the need to publish a dashboard to track ongoing projects, others drew attention to the long-delayed civic body polls. </p>.<p>Krishna Panyam of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/malleswaram">Malleswaram</a> flagged the incomplete white-topping work on 8th Main Road. Amith Nigli of Banaswadi urged DH-PV to revive localised Janaspandana events. </p>.<p>Poornima Shetty of Konena Agrahara called for solidarity among residents, noting that authorities tend to dismiss isolated complaints. </p>.<p>Kathyayini Chamaraj of CIVIC Bangalore urged participants not to lose sight of the city’s most vulnerable residents. Schools, housing for the urban poor, healthcare and anganwadis deserve the same attention as roads, lakes and solid waste management, she argued. </p>.<p>Christopher Cruz, a resident of North Bengaluru, summed up by saying there is no shortage of rules, policies and legislation for making Bengaluru a better city. “What is lacking is enforcement,” he said, adding no official is interested in enforcing the rules. Giving one example, he said when plots larger than 2,500 sq ft are approved, planting a sapling is mandatory but does anyone follow through, he<br> questioned.</p>.<p>Drop in for citizen connect initiative Citizens groups and RWAs willing to be part of the DH-PV Citizen Connect initiative can send a message to 8867679293 or write dhpvcitizenconnect@printersmysore.co.in. </p>