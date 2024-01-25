Decided to rejoin BJP to strengthen hands of PM: Jagadish Shettar

Congress leader and Former CM Jagadish Shettar, who rejoined BJP on Thursday, said that he decided to return to the BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I decided to rejoin the BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the leadership of Modi, the country witnessed lot of development. We need to strengthen his hands so that he could became the PM for the third time," Shettar told media after joining the BJP.

"In the interest of nation and country's security, there is need to bring back Modi as the PM. I will work for the BJP and strengthen the party," he said.