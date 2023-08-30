Decision on leader of Opposition soon, says Bommai

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday expressed hope that the BJP top brass would appoint a leader of the opposition in Legislative Assembly soon.
Bommai said this even as his party released a ‘charge sheet’ against the ruling Congress government which completed 100 days in office recently.
“We agree that there’s a delay in the appointment, but the party in the state isn’t sitting idle. It is fighting effectively against the Congress’ failures inside and outside the legislature,” Bommai said. “All 66 MLAs are leaders of the opposition,” he added.
The BJP high command will soon take a suitable decision, Bommai said.
The former chief minister said that the BJP would be “supportive” of any pro-poor schemes launched by the government, but it cannot support the five guarantees of the Congress. “The state government has deceived beneficiaries by imposing several pre-conditions for the guarantees,” he added.
“How can we support half-baked schemes like Gruha Lakshmi? The state government has not provided information on how many applications were rejected under this scheme and for what reason. Though they are claiming that they will release money to 1.08 crore beneficiaries, how can the government not release the data on how many were eligible for this scheme?” he said.
On Congress’ plans to lure MLAs from the BJP and the JD(S), Bommai quipped the grand old party fears losing power despite winning 135 seats.
“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to have realised this soon after the CLP meeting in which his own MLAs showed scant respect for his assurances...the Congress seems to have come up with the idea of weakening the Opposition. But their plans will not materialise,” he said.