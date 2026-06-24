Declare Karnataka as drought-hit: MP Govind Karjol

<p>Chitradurga: MP Govind Karjol on Wednesday urged the state government to declare Karnataka as drought-hit, citing widespread shortage of monsoon rainfall and disruption in agricultural sowing activities.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Karjol said farmers across the state were in distress due to inadequate rainfall and demanded immediate steps to address the situation.</p>.<p>He called on the Chief Minister to convene a special Cabinet meeting without delay to formulate a comprehensive drought management plan.</p>.<p>He also suggested forming district-level committees headed by deputy commissioners to tackle the crisis effectively.</p>.<p>He said priority must be given to drinking water supply for the public. Karjol further demanded allocation of Rs 25 crore to each district for drought relief measures and the establishment of cattle shelters (goshalas) across the state with fodder distribution facilities.</p>.<p><strong>‘Financially bankrupt’</strong></p>.<p>Alleging administrative failure, he said the state government was ‘financially bankrupt’ and unable to manage governance effectively. He also criticised reported move to hand over electricity distribution to private companies, calling it detrimental to poor farmers.</p>.<p>Karjol alleged that the move was aimed at bypassing reservation benefits provided to SC/ST communities in electricity-related works.</p>.<p>He said, “Some Congress leaders are baseless remarks about the RSS. Criticising Narendra Modi, who has been serving as the Prime Minister of the country and providing good governance for the past 12 years, has become a habit for Congress leaders. Narendra Modi also belongs to the AHINDA community.</p>.<p>If they do not speak about him, the Congress leaders cannot even have their meals,” he said.</p>.<p>He further alleged that Congress leaders criticise the Union government only to please Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge.</p>.<p>He claimed that the Congress party is losing its relevance in the country and is being rejected by the people.</p>.<p>Referring to the newly appointed KPCC president, he said H K Patil had recently recalled Sanjay Gandhi and questioned why the Congress had not even commemorated Sanjay Gandhi earlier.</p>.<p>Citing Dr B R Ambedkar, he said the Constitution given by him was accepted by the entire nation and did not require validation from Congress leaders. He accused the party of remembering Ambedkar only during elections. </p>.<p><strong>‘No moral authority’</strong></p>.<p>“Congress is the party that defeated Dr Ambedkar. The Congress party had harassed him. What moral authority does Congress have to take Dr Ambedkar’s name?” he questioned.</p>.<p>Former MLAs G H Thippareddy and S K Basavarajan, BJP district president K T Kumaraswamy, vice-president Siddhartha Gundarpi, general secretary G H Mohan Kumar, and party leaders Madhuri Girish, Lokesh, Nagaraj, Nagaraj Bedre, Venkatesh Yadav, and Naveen Chalukya were present.</p>