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Homeindiakarnataka

Declare Karnataka as drought-hit: MP Govind Karjol

Karjol alleged that the move was aimed at bypassing reservation benefits provided to SC/ST communities in electricity-related works.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 20:14 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 20:14 IST
Karnataka Newsmonsoongovind karjol

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