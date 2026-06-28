Declare state drought-hit: Basavaraj Bommai

<p>Hubballi: Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai urged the government on Saturday to declare the state as drought-hit, following poor monsoon. </p>.<p>The state will face a drought situation, if there are no rains for a week, he said. Bommai told reporters here that the government should immediately declare drought and take appropriate measures.</p>.<p>“Only 30% of sowing has been done. If there is no rain for another week, drinking water crisis will arise,” he said.</p>.<p>The government should seek ground reports from DCs and drought relief measures should be implemented using disaster relief fund, he said.</p>.<p>Despite warnings about El Niño effect, the government had not taken necessary measures, the former CM said.</p>