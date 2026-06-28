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Homeindiakarnataka

Declare state drought-hit: Basavaraj Bommai

The state will face a drought situation, if there are no rains for a week, he said. Bommai told reporters here that the government should immediately declare drought and take appropriate measures.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 22:52 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 22:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakabasavaraj bommai

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