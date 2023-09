The body of a woman in a decomposed state was found inside a trolley bag, on the periphery of a forest in Virajpet taluk, on Monday evening.

The body was found 3 kilometres away from the Makutta checkpost. The police said that the woman must be in the age group of 25 to 35 years.

She must have died 12 to 30 days ago. It was in a highly decomposed state. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

Virajpet rural police have registered a case and an investigation is in progress.