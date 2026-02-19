Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dedicated to science: A doctor’s push for body donation

Nearly 16 years on, his work has led to more than 5,000 body donation pledges and the facilitation of over 100 cadaver donations to medical institutions in Karnataka and neighbouring states.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 11:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 11:29 IST
Karnataka NewsSpectrumKarntaka

Follow us on :

Follow Us