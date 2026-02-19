<p>When Basavanneppa Ramannavar, a doctor and freedom fighter, died in 2008, he left behind an unusual wish in his will: that his son, Dr Mahantesh Ramannavar, an anatomy (Rachana Sharir) professor at an Ayurveda Medical college in Belagavi, should dissect his body for medical education purpose. </p><p>Guided by medical ethics and citing the example of William Harvey, who is known to have conducted anatomical dissection on his sister, Mahantesh proceeded with the dissection on the second death anniversary of his father. He did so with the support of his mother, Sushiladevi, also a doctor — becoming the first doctor in India to carry out such an act.</p><p>However, Dr Mahantesh looked beyond the attention the act generated. He was aware of the persistent shortage of cadavers in medical colleges. He began advocating voluntary body donation through the Dr Ramannavar Charitable Trust, Bailhongal and the Dr Ramannavar Foundation.</p> .Padma Shri awardee Dr Shubha V: Guiding flights, inspiring generations.<p>Nearly 16 years on, his work has led to more than 5,000 body donation pledges and the facilitation of over 100 cadaver donations to medical institutions in Karnataka and neighbouring states. </p><p>In addition, the initiative has enabled around 200 eye donations and 60 to 70 skin donations. </p><p>“There are several religious myths associated with body donation, and these often deter people from pledging their bodies. Addressing these misconceptions was my first challenge. It took sustained outreach and dialogue, but we were eventually able to change at least a few minds,” says Dr Mahantesh.</p> .<p>A major milestone came when Gurusiddeshwara Swamiji of Karanji Mutt, Belagavi, and Basavaraja Pattadarya Swamiji of Gurusiddeshwara Brihan Mutt, Guledgudda, pledged their bodies. “Their decision carried significance because it challenged the belief that traditional last rites must always be performed in a particular manner,” Dr Mahantesh adds. The seers’ decision encouraged many others. On the day they formalised their pledge, nearly 300 people signed up as well. This momentum continued, with several individuals, including Murugendra Swamiji of Munavalli Mutt, pledging their bodies.</p><p>“We, as religious leaders, guide people in matters of social good. It is only appropriate that we begin with ourselves,” says 76-year-old Gurusiddeshwara Swamiji, who pledged his body at the age of 68. </p> .<p><strong>A village of donors</strong></p><p>In 2024, over 180 residents of Shegunashi in Belagavi district, pledged their bodies for donation, making it one of the few villages in India with such a large number of pledges. “Around 14 bodies from the village have been donated to various medical colleges so far,” Dr Shivakumar Kalyanmath, a yoga practitioner and doctor, who inspired them.</p><p>For I R Mathpathi, a belief in Sharana literature was the main motivation behind pledging to donate his body. “Around 15 years ago, I, along with six others from our family, pledged our bodies. My wife’s body has been donated. In Sharana culture, death is a celebration of a fulfilled life, and this will continue if the body is donated,” he says.</p> .<p>According to Dr Mahantesh, one of the biggest challenges in body donation is ensuring the body is medically preserved within six hours of death. This apart, obtaining a certificate from a doctor specifying the cause of death in case the death occurs at home is crucial. “Even after someone has pledged, a body can be accepted only if the death is natural. Securing a certificate from a doctor on time is therefore necessary,” he explains.</p><p>He also emphasised that organ and body donation cannot occur simultaneously — once organs (except eye and skin) are harvested, the body can no longer be used for anatomical study. For this reason, Ramannavar advocates observing a dedicated day to raise awareness about body donation and its significance, at the national level. </p> .<p>Dr Mahantesh also regularly reaches out to people through various platforms to promote the cause. He notes that the decision to donate is purely personal and cannot be forced, but believes every donation deserves respect. Whenever a cadaver reaches a college, it is honoured through prayers and an oath-taking ceremony by students, helping them appreciate the importance of a cadaver in medical education.</p><p>Through his efforts, Dr Mahantesh has been demonstrating that even in death, one can leave a legacy that continues to contribute to medical education and save lives. Dr Ramannavar Charitable Trust, Bailhongal can be contacted on 92424 96497.</p>