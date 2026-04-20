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Defeat of Constitutional bill victory for I.N.D.I.A. bloc: Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Although the opposition has voiced its support for the Women’s Reservation Bill, it is opposed to the legislation being linked to the delimitation exercise.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 22:59 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 22:59 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsIndian PoliticsD K ShivakumarI.N.D.I.A

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