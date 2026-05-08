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Deficit summer rains hit pre-kharif work in Karnataka; mango, coffee yield to drop

Between March 1 and May 7, the state was supposed to receive an average of 54 mm of rainfall. However, this year, the state overall received 48 mm of rainfall.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 21:15 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 21:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCoffeeMangodeficit rain

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