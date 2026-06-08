Delay, erroneous exclusion & flawed application hurdles for PTCL implementation: Report

<p>Bengaluru: Delay, erroneous exclusion and flawed application of adverse possession are among the hurdles affecting the effective implementation of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-karnataka-news">Karnataka </a>SC and ST (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, 1978 (PTCL), a fact-finding committee report has found.</p>.<p>As per the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/explained-why-the-ptcl-act-failed-dalits-karnataka-land-laws-in-the-spotlight-3987775">PTCL </a>Act, lands granted to persons from SC/ST communities can only be sold after the government’s approval. If not, it should be transferred back to the original owner.</p>.<p>Considered a pioneering legislation, it was enacted in 1978 during the Chief Ministership of D Devaraj Urs (1972-80).</p>.<p>The report, based on a study in 7 districts (Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Kolar, Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Davangere), dealt with 45 cases, including the landmark Nekkanti Ramalakshmi case.</p>.Explained: Why the PTCL Act failed dalits? Karnataka land laws in the spotlight.<p>In the Nekkanti Ramalakshmi Case, 2017, the Supreme Court refused to restore the land to an applicant who filed the case after 25 years, ruling that there must be a “reasonable time limit” to restore land.</p>.<p>Following this, the Congress-led Karnataka government amended the PTCL Act in 2023, which removes the time limit restriction while reinstating the lands. However, issues persist in its implementation.</p>.<p>The report flagged four foundational hurdles — delay and laches, erroneous exclusion from the scope of the PTCL Act, adverse possession and misapplication of res judicata.</p>.<p>It argued that these hurdles were due to “persistent failure to engage with caste as a lived social reality.”</p>.Clear land regularisation applications of SC/STs in 1 year: Study.<p>The 10 “contributory” hurdles include partial implementation of the Act, administrative, bureaucratic apathy/ ignorance, historical bonded labour and structural vulnerability etc.</p>.<p>The report also pointed out that social boycott and retaliatory action had led to delays in applications for restoration.</p>