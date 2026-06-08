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Homeindiakarnataka

Delay, erroneous exclusion & flawed application hurdles for PTCL implementation: Report

Considered a pioneering legislation, it was enacted in 1978 during the Chief Ministership of D Devaraj Urs (1972-80).
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 21:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakalandsc/st

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