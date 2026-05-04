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Delay in approaching court doesn't disentitle wife from maintenance: Karnataka High Court

The husband has been directed to pay the arrears from March 2016 within two months.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 15:53 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 15:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Courtmaintenance

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