Delay in completion of plastic park irks Dakshina Kannada MP

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta expressed displeasure over the delay in the work on plastic park at Ganjimutt near Mangaluru.

Speaking during the DISHA meeting, he said that the works related to the construction of Plastic Park, especially basic infrastructure facilities including roads, drains, and power supply should be accelerated.

The Park which is coming up on 104 acre land, was an ambitious project sanctioned by Union minister late Ananth Kumar as a Minister for Chemicals.

Officials said that there is a litigation pertaining to a patch of land at the Park. As a result, the work on Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) could not be taken up. The 3.5-km road has been completed.

The MP asked Additional DC to convene a meeting with DC Mullai Muhilan M P, along with MLAs and MP at the earliest, to find a solution to accelerate the work. Forty two entrepreneurs have already shown interest in setting up a unit at the park.