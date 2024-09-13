Delay in completion of plastic park irks Dakshina Kannada MP

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta expressed displeasure over the delay in the work on plastic park at Ganjimutt near Mangaluru.
Speaking during the DISHA meeting, he said that the works related to the construction of Plastic Park, especially basic infrastructure facilities including roads, drains, and power supply should be accelerated.
The Park which is coming up on 104 acre land, was an ambitious project sanctioned by Union minister late Ananth Kumar as a Minister for Chemicals.
Officials said that there is a litigation pertaining to a patch of land at the Park. As a result, the work on Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) could not be taken up. The 3.5-km road has been completed.
The MP asked Additional DC to convene a meeting with DC Mullai Muhilan M P, along with MLAs and MP at the earliest, to find a solution to accelerate the work. Forty two entrepreneurs have already shown interest in setting up a unit at the park.
The MP said "Plastic Park aimed at generation of employment in the district. I am worried if those who have shown interest failed to come up due to the delay in the completion of the work."
Diversion of funds
The MP also expressed displeasure over diversion of funds from Jalasiri project which is envisaged to supply 24X 7 water supply to Mangaluru city to water treatment plant at Adyar.
Official from Kudcemp said that the Jalasiri project will be completed by December 2025. Rs 67 crore meant for the restoration roads dug for laying the pipeline has been used for the water treatment plant on the direction of the higher officials.
MLA Vedavyasa Kamath said that owing to the diversion of the fund, there is fund for the restoration of the roads dug for laying the pipelines under the project. The officials have been asked to use the funds from Mahatma Gandhi Nagara Vikasa Yojane and SFC grant for restoration works.
Delay in road work
Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) General Manager (Technical) Arun Prabha K S said that work on 170 metre carriageway in the proposed 2.8-km widening of the road from Padil to Pumpwell is pending. The work on the footpath and drains have to be taken up and the work will be completed by December.
When asked on Mahakalipadpu railway underbridge (RuB) which is taken up under Smart City project, he said that the railways will complete the work in December. Later, MSCL needs another one month to complete the connectivity.
