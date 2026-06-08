Delay in MSP payment leaves Karnataka farmers high and dry

<p>Tumakuru: Even though the procurement process of ragi under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been completed, payments are yet to be credited into <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/farmers-increase-use-of-organic-manure-in-kharif-season-surge-signals-shift-from-chemical-fertilisers-4031609">farmers</a>’ bank accounts. The district is still awaiting Rs 368 crore.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/resilient-ragi-s-acerage-surges-on-good-returns-stable-markets-3623257">Ragi </a>has been procured at 10 centres in the district. The procurement, which was supposed to begin in January and continue till March, was delayed due to a shortage of gunny bags. Purchase continued until the end of May. A total of 56,991 farmers had registered to sell 12.95 lakh quintals of ragi. Out of this, 12.32 lakh quintals were procured from 54,025 farmers.</p>.<p>A total of Rs 602.20 crore has to be paid to farmers in the district. So far, Rs 233.37 crore has been released to the accounts of 19,585 farmers. Payments amounting to Rs 368 crore are still pending for 34,440 farmers.</p>.Request for expeditious release of pending MSP reimbursement claims: Minister K H Muniyappa.<p>Officials had been assuring that payments would be made within 15 days of procurement. However, a delay in payment has been occurring every year. Even after two months of selling their ragi, the farmers have not yet received money from the government.</p>.<p>Compared to last year, the MSP rate increased slightly this time. The price of ragi reached Rs 4,886 per quintal, while it was Rs 4,290 in 2025. Last year, 7,36,396 quintals of ragi were procured from 46,628 farmers. This year, the number of farmers registering at procurement centres has also increased.</p>.<p>Farmers who sold their produce at procurement centres expecting better price are now waiting for payment. They are visiting banks daily to check their accounts. Chikkanayakanahalli taluk has the highest dues of Rs 120 crore. At the Koratagere procurement centre, Rs 68 lakh remains to be paid to 70 farmers which is the lowest pending amount.</p>.After maize, now black gram growers up in the arms against Karnataka govt.<p>Heavy rain has intensified across the district over the past week, and farmers are preparing for sowing activities. They need money for purchasing seeds, fertilisers, and other agricultural work.</p>.<p>Since the payment for selling ragi has not reached them on time, the farmers are facing hardships. Many are being forced to depend on loans. Those who have already borrowed money at high interest rates are struggling to repay them.</p>