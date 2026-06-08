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Homeindiakarnataka

Delay in MSP payment leaves Karnataka farmers high and dry

A total of 56,991 farmers had registered to sell 12.95 lakh quintals of ragi. Out of this, 12.32 lakh quintals were procured from 54,025 farmers.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 19:46 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 19:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMSPfarmersAgriculture

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