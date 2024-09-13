Delay in POCSO cases puts justice system to shame: Karnataka High Court 

The petitioner before the high court is a woman, who was named accused number two in the case. It is alleged that after the co-accused committed rape upon the victim girl, the petitioner had threatened the little girl that she would kill her. The girl had died due to the sexual assault committed upon her.

In her petition, the accused woman sought permission to cross examine nine charge sheet witnesses. She contended that her request was rejected by the special court on June 14, 2024. It was submitted that the witnesses that are now sought to be recalled is for cross-examination and not for further cross-examination, as they have not been cross-examined at all.

On the other hand, the government advocate stated that the trial has been dragged on one pretext or the other and the trial is required to be concluded expeditiously considering the offence being heinous and the facts being horrendous. The court noted that the accused had filed two applications before the special court for recalling of the witnesses but did not avail of the opportunity.

“In the case at hand, the petitioner has not cross-examined the witnesses at all. Therefore, I deem it appropriate to grant one opportunity to the petitioner and the cross-examination of those witnesses, which should be completed on the dates on which they are fixed by the concerned court. It is granted with a rider that the petitioner shall not seek any adjournment for the purpose of further cross examination of any of the witnesses and no other application of the kind that is now presented before this court shall be entertained by the concerned court,” the court said while directing the special court to complete the proceedings in three months time, after giving opportunity to the petitioner to cross examine nine witnesses in a nine-day period.