india
karnataka

Delayed payments, illegal job card deletions, reality of MGNREGA in Karnataka

Last Updated 25 February 2024, 06:29 IST

The highly popular MGNREGA scheme is meant to alleviate rural unemployment distress and curb migration. But, problems such as lack of 50 additional days during a drought, delayed payments, difficulty in seeking a job and illegal job card deletions have now led to complications in MGNREGA's robust implementation.

Is MGNREGA seeing a slow death on the ground in Karnataka? Can this be addressed? Or is this an attempt to phase out one of the very few social security schemes in India? Here's DH's Rishika Kashyap with a ground report. 

(Published 25 February 2024, 06:29 IST)
Karnataka
MGNREGA
News Videos

