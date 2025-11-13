Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Delhi blast | Priyank Kharge says Centre failed to prevent attack, seeks unbiased probe

"There should be an unbiased inquiry. Based on whatever comes out of that, those guilty must be punished. Nobody should be spared," Kharge said.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 21:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 21:52 IST
Karnataka NewsDelhiTerror attackPriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us