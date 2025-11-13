<p>Bengaluru: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the Union government "failed" to prevent the bomb blast near Red Fort in Delhi and sought an "unbiased" investigation into the explosion that killed 12 people.</p><p>"There should be an unbiased inquiry. Based on whatever comes out of that, those guilty must be punished. Nobody should be spared," Kharge told reporters. "Those who think of doing something like this must fear."</p><p>That the blast happened in the national capital was "unfortunate" despite the presence of multiple agencies, Kharge said. </p><p>"You (union government) have the intelligence bureau, the CBI and other agencies. Still, the government failed on this front," Kharge said. "Let's see what further information arises. The Parliament session is also starting from December 1," he added. </p>.Deep tech decade: We are creating a solid base of skill sets, says IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge.<p><strong>Exit polls</strong></p>.<p>Kharge suggested that exit polls may go wrong with their predictions for Bihar. </p>.<p>"Exit polls are showing NDA as leading. Exit polls aren't very encouraging for our alliance. Still, let's see," he said and cited the example of Haryana. "In Haryana, all exit polls favoured Congress. But the result was the opposite," he said.</p>.<p>During the day, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan would win. "I don't believe in exit polls," he said.</p>