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Homeindiakarnataka

Delhi visit, yes. National role? No, he says. Karnataka MLA? Certainly: What's next for Siddaramaiah

Speaking to the press, Siddaramaiah said, "I have two more years as an MLA, I will serve my people. I will continue in active politics. I have given my resignation on my own accord."
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 13:39 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 13:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahKarntaka Politics

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