<p>A year of speculation, high-octane politics and rumors of rift within the Karnataka Congress party came to an end on a Thursday afternoon when Veteran Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>tendered his resignation as the chief minister of the state paving way for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> to take over the reins. </p><p>With the deed done, Siddaramaiah is currently making his way to the national capital to meet with the party high command. But the question which reigns supreme over everyone's mind — What is in store for Siddaramaiah's political future? </p> .CM Siddaramaiah resigns; D K Shivakumar set to succeed.<p>Speaking to the press, Siddaramaiah said, "I have two more years as an MLA, I will serve my people. I will continue in active politics. I have given my resignation on my own accord."<br><br>He also clarified he has no interest in joining national politics , clearing stating, "They have asked me to Rajya Sabha, I have politely told them no, saying I want to remain in state politics and I am not interested in national politics."</p> .<p>Siddaramaiah was the longest-serving chief minister of Karnataka who decided to step down.</p><p><br>His political career began in 1978 when he contested a taluk board election, which required quite a bit of convincing his father. His father Siddarame Gowda had lost a gram panchayat election and was averse to politics. </p><p>He warned his son Siddaramaiah not to trust people in politics.</p>.<p>In a long career in electoral politics, Siddaramaiah has won nine out of 12 Assembly elections. He even tried his luck with national politics: he had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls in 1991 from the Koppal constituency, dominated by the dominated by the Kuruba community that he belongs to. </p><p>Known for being administratively adept, Siddaramaiah holds the record of presenting 17 Budgets as the State’s Finance Minister.<br><br>Having joined the Janata Party and later Janata Dal, Siddaramaiah’s relationship with JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda is the stuff of legend. Gowda was once his mentor before becoming a bitter rival.<br></p>.<p>In all probability, Siddaramaiah will not contest the 2028 Assembly polls.<br></p>