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Delimitation grave injustice to southern states, BJP's conspiring to stay in power: Congress leader M Lakshmana

Lakshmana said even if the present number of seats increase by 50% after delimitation, all the six southern states will get only a total of 136 seats while Uttar Pradesh alone will get 142 seats.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 09:24 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressdelimitationM Lakshmana

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