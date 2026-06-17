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Homeindiakarnataka

Demand grows for establishment of ESI Hospital in Karnataka's Hosapete

A delegation of CCI led by Ashwin Kothambari met MP E Tukaram here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum in this regard.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 00:43 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 00:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaESIhospete

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