Demand grows for establishment of ESI Hospital in Karnataka's Hosapete

<p>Hosapete: The Vijayanagar District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) has urged the centre to set up a ESI Hospital in the district. </p>.<p>A delegation of CCI led by Ashwin Kothambari met MP E Tukaram here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum in this regard. </p>.<p>“An old hospital at Kariganur stands dilapidated for nearly five decades. ESI hospital can come up on this land. For, there are scores of employees working in industries Ballari, Koppal and Hosapete and they need ESI Hospital for their medical needs. Since Hosapete is the centre place for the region, establishing a ESI Hospital is necessary,” the delegation urged. </p>.<p>MP Tukaram, who received the memorandum assured to look into their demand. </p>.<p>CCI office-bearers Kakubala Rajendra, Ramesh Gupta and HUDA Chairman H N F Mohammed Imam N were present. </p>