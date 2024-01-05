Demand to suspend cop who arrested karsevak unjust, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Reacting to BJP’s demand for the immediate release of the arrested karsevak Srikanth Poojari and suspension of the police inspector who arrested him, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday asserted that the government would not act against the officer.
Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara asked why the government should give in to the BJP’s unjustified demands.
“Our police have acted well within the ambit of law. The police officer has not acted out of prejudice. Theirs (BJP’s) is an unjustified demand. BJP is attaching Hinduness to criminals as well,” he said, adding that the government knew how to deal with protests.
“As the Opposition party, BJP has all the right to protest and make demands. But none can take law into their hands. Everyone, including me, is bound by law and must respect it,” he said, reacting to BJP’s warning of a protest on January 9, if Poojari was not released and cases against him were not dropped.