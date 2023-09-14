Dengue cases in Dakshina Kannada on the rise; 198 infections since January

All primary health centres and community health centres have been asked to remain alert and asked to monitor fever cases. Dengue cases become severe when patient gets infected repeatedly. Once tested positive for dengue, patients should take precautionary measures by taking rest, he added.

Dr Kulal said that windows mosquito mesh, applying neem oil on exposed parts of body help in preventing bites from mosquitoes. A majority of dengue cases have come to light from Mangaluru.

The mosquito menace has increased in all wards. Besides staff, asha workers, 60 multipurpose workers are engaged in creating awareness on the mosquito breeding in Mangaluru. As many as 1,300 Asha workers have also been creating awareness in rural areas.

The department has been conducting larvae survey and source reduction to check breeding of mosquitoes throughout the year, he added.

Death not confirmed

The death of a woman from Peruvai in Bantwal due to dengue is yet to be confirmed. “After looking at her medical reports, we can come to a conclusion on the exact cause of death,” Dr Kulal added. The woman who was suffering from fever begun to vomit. She was immediately shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. He said that the patient had dengue symptoms. “We are waiting for her reports to ascertain if it was a dengue death. The patient was admitted to the hospital only after her condition was critical, it is yet to be ascertained cause for death,” he said.

Dengue cases in DK

Year -Number of cases

2019-1539

2020- 239

2021-295

2022- 388

2023-198