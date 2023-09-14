Dengue cases in Dakshina Kannada on the rise; 198 infections since January

Dakshina Kannada district has witnessed an increase in dengue cases in comparison to previous month's figures. From January till September 12, the district had registered 198 dengue cases.
Dr Naveenchandra Kulal, district vector-borne disease control programme officer and district surveillance officer, told DH that the increase in Dengue cases was worrying. Citizens should ensure that water does not remain stagnant in surrounding areas in order to check breeding of mosquitoes.
`Aedes aegypti' mosquitoes spreads dengue to people through bites. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes breed in fresh water and not in drainage. “The spread of dengue can be checked only when people support health department in source reduction,” he stressed.
All primary health centres and community health centres have been asked to remain alert and asked to monitor fever cases. Dengue cases become severe when patient gets infected repeatedly. Once tested positive for dengue, patients should take precautionary measures by taking rest, he added.
Dr Kulal said that windows mosquito mesh, applying neem oil on exposed parts of body help in preventing bites from mosquitoes. A majority of dengue cases have come to light from Mangaluru.
The mosquito menace has increased in all wards. Besides staff, asha workers, 60 multipurpose workers are engaged in creating awareness on the mosquito breeding in Mangaluru. As many as 1,300 Asha workers have also been creating awareness in rural areas.
The department has been conducting larvae survey and source reduction to check breeding of mosquitoes throughout the year, he added.
Death not confirmed
The death of a woman from Peruvai in Bantwal due to dengue is yet to be confirmed. “After looking at her medical reports, we can come to a conclusion on the exact cause of death,” Dr Kulal added. The woman who was suffering from fever begun to vomit. She was immediately shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. He said that the patient had dengue symptoms. “We are waiting for her reports to ascertain if it was a dengue death. The patient was admitted to the hospital only after her condition was critical, it is yet to be ascertained cause for death,” he said.
2019-1539
2020- 239
2021-295
2022- 388
2023-198