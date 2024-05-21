Denied TC, 16-year-old dies by suicide in Udupi; Kin demand action against teacher

Udupi: A 16 year-old boy who had gone to school to collect TC after completing SSLC died by suicide after allegedly being humiliated by the head teacher at school.
According to police, the deceased student was identified as Nithin, a resident of Shiroor in Byndoor. Nithin had had gone to Government High School in order to collect his TC in order to pursue further education on May 18.
But his request for TC was not only turned down, he was also allegedly insulted by the head teacher in the school.
On May 20 he had informed his father Nagaraj on visiting the school to collect TC. However, between 12 and 12.30 pm when none were at home, he has ended his life by hanging, police said.
In a death note, he had accused the head teacher of school for failing to hand over TC to him. Head teacher had allegedly insulted him. Dejected, he decided to end his life.
A case was registered at Byndoor station under Section 306 (abatement to suicide) of IPC.
Protest staged
The family members of the victim staged a protest in front of Byndoor police station on Tuesday and demanded the arrest of those responsible for insulting him.
The police team led by Kundapura DySP K Belliyappa informed the gathering that a case was registered and investigation is in progress.
The report will be submitted within a week. Based on the report, legal action will be taken, he stated. Later village elders, community leaders and residents shifted the student's body to the house in order to conduct final rites.
