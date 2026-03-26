<p>Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday unveiled a memorial built outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in memory of the 11 cricket fans who lost their lives in a stampede during the RCB victory celebrations on June 4 last year. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters afterwards, he said that the state government was satisfied with the short-term measures taken by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the safe and smooth conduct of matches at the stadium, in line with the recommendations of the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission. </p>.<p>“The stampede deaths are a bitter memory. The KSCA has built this memory for the fans who lost their lives. Government inspections found the short-term measures satisfactory, and we have allowed matches at the stadium. The KSCA will implement the long-term measures suggested by the Justice D’Cunha Commission in due course and the government will monitor the progress,” he said. </p>.<p>Parameshwara stressed that denying permission for matches at the stadium could give Bengaluru “a bad name”. </p>.<p>He warned that the KSCA and the RCB would be held responsible for any untoward incident, adding that police would deploy additional force to maintain order. </p>.<p>Shanthinagar MLA N A Haris, MLC D S Arun Kumar, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad, RCB CEO Rajesh Menon, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, and KSCA office-bearers Santosh Menon, Sujith Somasundar, Vinay Mrutyunjaya, among others, were present. </p>