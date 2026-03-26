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Denying permission for IPL matches could give Bengaluru ‘a bad name’: Karnataka Home minister

Parameshwara stressed that denying permission for matches at the stadium could give Bengaluru “a bad name”.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 22:25 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 22:25 IST
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