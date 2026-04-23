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Departmental inquiry begins only upon issuance of charge sheet: Karnataka High Court

The court said this while revoking the suspension of a Senior Assistant with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 23:31 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 23:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

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