'Depressed' BRIMS forensic dept HoD found hanging from window grills; suicide note recovered

<p>Bidar: Sunil Tapse (58), the head of the department of Forensic Sciences at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS), was found hanging from the window grills of his quarter here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to police, Tapse had slipped into depression due to health issues, which they suspect, could have driven him to suicide. A suicide note, purportedly written by Tapse, stated that no one was responsible for his death and that he took the drastic step due to health problems, the police said. His colleagues and the staff in the department remember Tapse, a native of Maharashtra, a soft-spoken and affable. He had made a good name for himself in the department, they said.</p>