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Karnataka: Higher education department gave ‘incorrect info to House’ on postgraduates

In a written reply to a question by BJP's Gururaj Gantihole, the department said the number of postgraduates passing out every year in the state was around 8,000.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:51 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:51 IST
India NewsKarnatakaHigher Education department

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