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Deputy secretary of Karnataka govt requests banks to freeze KSOU accounts

This comes in the the wake of the controversy around the three-day ‘Ekatma Manava Darshan’ Bharat’s Worldview.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 00:05 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 00:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKSOU

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