<p>Mysuru: A deputy secretary of the Karnataka State government has requested a few banks in Mysuru, to freeze the accounts of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), by emails, on Tuesday.</p><p>In the wake of the controversy around the three-day ‘Ekatma Manava Darshan’ Bharat’s Worldview, an international academic conference, organised by Karnataka unit of Prajna Pravah and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, from March 25 to 27, at the Convocation Hall of the KSOU, on Muktagangotri campus, in Mysuru, the issue assumes significance.</p> .<p><strong>E-mail</strong></p><p>Deputy Secretary for Universities, Higher Education department, N Kumar has sent the emails to the branch managers of Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India, as per the copies available with Deccan Herald.</p><p>The emails, dated March 24, 2026, mention, “It is brought to the notice of the government that prima facie financial irregularities have been observed in KSOU and the matter is under inquiry. In order to safeguard public funds and ensure integrity of the inquiry, you are hereby requested to freeze (debit freeze) all bank accounts of the university, including linked accounts until further orders. Credits may be permitted. No change in account operations shall be allowed”.</p><p>It can be noted that the issue, on the conference, was raised by Congress MLC Ramesh Babu in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Monday and Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar replied that the State government will not allow the KSOU to hold the lecture series, organised to mark 60 years of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of ‘Integral Humanism’ (Ekatma Manavvad).</p><p>Thus, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V Halase was served a showcause notice on Monday itself. The VC replied on Tuesday. However, on Tuesday, Deputy Secretary for Universities Kumar issued an order, cancelling the event, not satisfied by the reply of the VC.</p> .<p><strong>Probe</strong></p><p>In the order, it is mentioned, “It is not right to have permitted a private organisation to hold an event, at a time when already a one-man-commission, constituted by the Governor, is probing the lack of discipline in administrative matters, especially financial matters, and financial irregularities in the KSOU. If permission is given to hold such private events, it may indirectly influence the probe. Taking unilateral decisions, forgetting the objectives of the university, despite being in a responsible post, embarrasses the government”.</p>