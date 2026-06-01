Deputy tahsildar ends life in Karnataka's Hassan lodge

<p>Hassan: A deputy tahsildar, serving at Saligrama in Mysuru district, ended his life by hanging at a lodge in Hassan city on Saturday.</p>.<p>Thimmaiah (52), a native of Kodagu district, is the deceased. Thimmaiah, was living along with his family members at a house in Dyavamma Layout in Hassan city.</p>.'Harassment': Social welfare asst director ends life in office in Karnataka .<p>He had served in Hassan three years ago, and was currently working as deputy tahsildar at Saligrama village in Mysuru district.</p>.<p class="bodytext">According to the police, Thimmaiah had taken a room for rent in the lodge on Saturday at 11.30 am. As he did not open the lodge room till evening, the employees of the lodge grew suspicious. They entered the room at around 8.30 pm, and found him hanging. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Thimmaiah has left a death note before taking the extreme step. The Hassan Badavane police visited the spot for inspection. A case has been registered. Based on the information in the death note, the police have initiated a probe.</p>