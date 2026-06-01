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Homeindiakarnataka

Deputy tahsildar ends life in Karnataka's Hassan lodge

A case has been registered. Based on the information in the death note, the police have initiated a probe.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 21:25 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 21:25 IST
Karnataka NewsSuicideHassan

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